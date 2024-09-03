On September 5, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will feature a special episode titled ‘Jeet Ka Jashn,’ graced by Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat. In the latest promo, Amitabh Bachchan asks Manu about her inspiration for entering sports. Manu reveals that her mother has been her greatest source of inspiration.

The latest promo shared by the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on their official handle of ColorsTV begins with Amitabh Bachchan asking about who has inspired her for sports.

In her childhood, Manu Bhaker reveals that her mother always dreamed of becoming an athlete herself. Despite lacking resources and support, her mother excelled and always encouraged Manu to pursue her passion. She gave Manu the freedom to play whatever sport she wanted, even if Manu came home with torn clothes from kabaddi or other games. Her mother’s primary concern was Manu’s enjoyment and safety.

Manu finds her mother’s support deeply inspiring, stating, “Toh kahin na kahin vo unka bhi sapna tha or jis tarah se unka support mila i think vo mere liye bahut inspiring rehta hai ki maa jab strong hoti hai toh beti humesha strong nikalti hai. (So, in a way, it was also her dream. The support she gave me is very inspiring to me because when a mother is strong, her daughter always turns out strong.)”

Olympians Special, 5th September

The Indian shooter looked stunning in a saree with a beautiful ivory shade with a delicate floral jaal pattern that exuded timeless elegance. Meanwhile, Aman opted for a sharp black two-piece suit for his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

