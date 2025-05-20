Nikki Tamboli diet plan revealed: From ghee black coffee in the morning to homemade sauces at night

Nikki Tamboli became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Although the actress had done a few South Indian films prior to this show, this controversial reality show proved to be a stepping stone in her career. Apart from her work, her fit body is admired a lot. Time and again, Nikki has made jaws drop by flaunting her perfect curves on social media. But do you even know how she maintains this physique? Read below as Nikki has decoded her diet in one of her recent vlogs.

On her YouTube channel, Nikki Tamboli uploaded a vlog where she decoded her diet and gave fans complete information on what she eats in a day. Nikki's diet can be a reference and motivation for you to obtain those washboard abs and maintain them. Her meals are home-cooked, easy to make, quick and fulfilling. The actress doesn't follow a fancy diet but a simple one that is easy to follow too. Let's see what she eats in a day.

Nikki Tamboli's Diet Decoded:

Before Breakfast:

Nikki consumes ghee black coffee as she believes that ghee is a good fat burner that helps her reduce a good amount of fat from her body. The Bigg Boss 14 fame then hits the gym. In the gym, she does cardio for half an hour.

Breakfast:

Nikki has been eating the same breakfast for 3-4 years. This breakfast is a healthy bowl of fruits, seeds and dried fruits. Her fruit salad includes oats, apple, pomegranate seeds, banana, mango, almonds and a few more ingredients. In the vlog, the Celebrity MasterChef shared that she carries this breakfast even if she is shooting.

Lunch:

While having lunch, Nikki disclosed that she prefers having lunch with her mom when not shooting. The actress prefers a proper home-cooked healthy meal like bhakari, rice, dal, eggs and vegetables. In the vlog, Nikki was seen having dal, egg bhurji, jowari bhakri, and brown rice. Nikki shared that they avoid wheat roti as Jowari roti has good protein. The actress disclosed that for one month, she has started consuming curd rice every day after lunch, as it's summer season.

She shared that even if she is shooting at a location located far away, she sends her driver to pick up home-cooked lunch. Nikki even revealed that mostly their vegetables and choice of dal change at lunch, but the rest remains the same.

Evening:

At 4:30 in the evening, Nikki consumes green juice (which contains Celery, mint leaves, green apple, lemon, cucumber and ginger) every day and has been consuming it for many years now, as it helps her to get glowing skin. Apart from this, the actress shared that she consumes 5 liters of water every day, including her coffee, green juice, green tea (twice), and collagen.

Dinner:

Nikki's dinner contains grilled fish with sautéed vegetables, brown rice, and homemade sauce. She even shared that she avoids using the phone while eating and loves to admire the view from her window so that she can concentrate on her food. One of the biggest secrets Nikki shared is that she eats her dinner at 6:30 only when she is home.

Nikki Tamboli's impressive diet proves why she can maintain a fit physique.

Speaking about her work life, Nikki Tamboli is known to be a part of several popular reality shows like Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Celebrity MasterChef, Shitti Vajli Re and more. She impressed fans with her real personality and earned a massive fan base. The actress maintains an active social media presence and keeps updating fans regarding her whereabouts.

