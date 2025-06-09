Rinku Singh's IPL salary has gone from 55 lakh to 13 crore? Know if he is richer than wife-to-be Priya Saroj

On June 8 (Sunday), Indian cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to politician Priya Saroj at a grand ceremony held in Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by several bigwigs coming from the politics and cricket circles. To name a few, the engagement was attended by Akhilesh Yadav, Rajiv Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Piyush Chawla, and others.

Soon-to-be-married Rinku and Priya are rising stars in their respective fields. As they are about to mark a new chapter in their lives, it's time to roll your eyes at Rinku Singh's net worth and his financial standing.

Rinku Singh's net worth estimated between Rs 7 crore and Rs 8 crore

Rinku Singh rose to fame while playing for Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Before joining KKR, he was playing for Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab.

Following his successful IPL career, the cricketer made his international debut in 2023, playing his first International T20 against Ireland at The Village. The cricketer not only won recognition but also witnessed a massive surge in his net worth. As per media reports, the estimated net worth of Rinku Singh is around Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore.

Some of the key earnings and assets contributing to Rinku Singh's net worth include a BCCI central contract (Grade C), which is worth Rs 1 crore per annum. Moreover, he was retained by KKR in IPL 2025 at a staggering figure of Rs 13 crore. The cricketer also owns a house in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, valued at Rs 3 crore. Interestingly, his IPL remuneration went from Rs 55 lakh to Rs 13 crore between 2017 and 2025.

Rinku Singh outshines fiancée Priya Saroj in net worth

Though Priya Saroj is the newly elected Member of Parliament, she kept a relatively modest asset profile. According to her election affidavit, she declared her total assets to be Rs 11.25 lakh, comprising bank savings of over Rs 10 lakh and Gold of 5 grams.

Comparatively, Rinku Singh has a higher net worth than his fiancée. The couple is all set to tie the knot on November 18 in Varanasi.

