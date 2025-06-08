Bollywood Newswrap, June 8: Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdill release date to Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj engagement

Craving for your daily dose of entertainment? We have got you covered! From Priyanka Chopra's latest post giving a sneak peek into her May memories to Rinku Singh's engagement to Priya Saroj, let's take a quick look at what made headlines throughout the day.

Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil set to premiere on Zee5

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh's long-delayed movie Detective Sherdil is finally ready to see the light of day. The mystery comedy drama, directed by debutante Ravi Chhabriya, is officially announced to premiere on Zee5 on June 20.

The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh as a quirky detective and marks his second collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, as the film is bankrolled by Ali's home production. It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Diana Penty, Banita Sandhu, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are now engaged

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh officially got engaged to politician Priya Saroj at a grand ceremony in Lucknow. The high-profile engagement was attended by some of the big names from the political and cricketing spectrum, including Akhilesh Yadav, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla, cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, and others.

Priyanka Chopra drops cute pictures with daughter Malti on social media

On June 8 (Sunday), Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures showcasing how her May 2025 went. The photo dump includes some adorable pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie, playing with makeup. In one of these pictures, she is trying to do her nails, while in another, she is applying makeup to her eyes.

Advertisement

The other pictures included Priyanka Chopra having a good time with husband Nick Jonas and enjoying with friends.

Disha Patani denied entry at Mumbai Airport as she forgot her passport

Disha Patani was denied entry at Mumbai airport today. Reportedly, the Bollywood actress forgot her passport, and hence, left in disappointment as she had to turn back home. The actress was sporting a casual outfit, consisting of a white, full-sleeved T-shirt complemented by light blue jeans.

For more such updates, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt's first glimpse from International film The Seven Dogs OUT, fans say 'maza aa gaya'