Bollywood Newswrap, April 18: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul reveal baby's name; Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt chill with Junaid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan and his rumored GF

Hey Bollywood buffs, love entertainment news but couldn’t keep yourself updated due to long weekend mode? Well, do not worry. We have got you covered. From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul revealing their daughter’s name alongwith first glimpse to Aamir Khan and his ladylove Garui Spratt spending evening with Junaid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan and his rumored girlfriend Sophie Shine and more, take a look at today’s top news from Bollywood.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of April 18, 2025:

1. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul drops 1st glimpse of daughter and reveals name

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul recently stunned fans as they took to Instagram today and shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter. On KL Rahul’s birthday today, they shared the pic featuring the cricketer holding his daughter wrapper in arms and close to heart and beside them Athiya Shetty is seen.

The couple is seen lovingly gazing at their daughter. Sharing the pic, they also revealed her name. They captioned it, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ इवारा ~ Gift of God,” and added lotus emojis.

2. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and more shower love on Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s post

As soon as the post was shared, several Bollywood celebrities took to the comment section to shower love. Alia Bhatt and Kiara Bhatt hit the like button, while Anushka Sharma dropped a red-heart emoji. Arjun Kapoor also took to the comment section and wrote, “Eeeeevvvvvuuuuuuu,” followed by a red-heart emoji.

3. Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt spends evening with Junaid Khan, Shikhar Dhawan and his rumored GF

Taking to Instagram today, Shikhar Dhawan’s rumored girlfriend Sophie Shine shared a picture from a ‘beautiful evening’ spent with rumored beau and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. In the pic, Aamir Khan, his ladylove Gauri Spratt, and his son Junaid Khan are also seen. They are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

4. Vicky Kaushal and Ibrahim Ali Khan review Kesari Chapter 2

Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram story to review Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan-starrer Kesari Chapter 2. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut, Karan Singh Tyagi. Kudos to Karan Johar, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla for bringing out this important chapter from our history to celluloid. Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Amit Sial. Absolute class. Absolute magic! DON'T MISS!!!”

Ibrahim Ali Khan also took to Instagram and wrote, “FULL POWER. congratulations and all the best guys. OUT NOW.”

5. Ibrahim Ali Khan attends IPL match with Rasha Thadani and Veer Pahariya

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rasha Thadani, and Veer Pahariya were recently spotted enjoying an IPL match in Mumbai. Their appearance came shortly after Ibrahim addressed speculations about his link-up with Palak Tiwari. A video shared by the paparazzi on their Instagram handle shows the three leaving the stadium after watching the Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against the Mumbai Indians.

Veer greeted the photographers with a quick handshake before getting into the car, while Rasha followed with a friendly wave. She was also seen calling out to Ibrahim, who soon joined them, and the trio drove away.

