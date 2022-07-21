Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Check out the new launches in SmartTVs from Sony, Samsung and other top brands

Amazon Prime Day Sale is a mega sale event of the year that shouldn’t be missed at any cost. The Prime Day Sale will be held on 23rd-24th July. Amazon provides massive buying opportunities on this day to all the Prime members out there. The products from every category are provided for sale at special offers. Moreover, there are several captivating new launches made from the leading brands like Sony, Samsung, LG, etc. With multiple discounts and cool launches going on, the Amazon India Sale is the most significant sale of the season. We have managed to bring to you the most exciting smart TV launches here. Check them out and grab them as soon as the sale goes live!

New TV Launches from top brands like Samsung, Sony and more at Amazon Prime Day Sale

1. Samsung (43 inches), Frame Series 4K QLED TV

It is no hidden fact that Samsung is a leading brand in home appliances. The brand leaves no opportunity to be at its best and launch new products like this smart TV for entertaining its consumers. This 4K ultra HD TV is one such super product that is being launched at the Prime Day Sale. It has a refresh rate of 50Hertz with strong connectivity and powerful Dolby Atmos speakers. The key features of this television include mobile to TV mirroring, matte display, wireless DEX, and 360° camera support.

2. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) Smart LED TV

Sony Bravia is known for its high definition televisions. And once again, the brand has decided to put out some cool TV options out there in the Prime Day sale 2022. This 4K ultra HD TV is another new launch at the upcoming sale. It has a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, 178° wide viewing angle and 3 HDMI ports for ultimate connectivity. The smart TV has some pretty amazing features like voice search and solid sound support in association with Dolby audio. Pair it with Alexa, Apple airplay or Apple Homekit for a comfortable smart home.

3. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Smart Mini LED Google TV 55C835

TCL 138.7 cm Ultra HD TV is the TV for your comfy living room. Loaded with stunning features like 16 bit ultra-precise light control, backlight demure, 178° wide viewing angle and Dolby Vision. There are 4 HDMI ports on the TV to connect to the set-top box, Blu-ray players and gaming console. Moreover, there are 2 more USB ports to connect the hard drives. It has in-built apps like Prime video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix which gives you access to more entertainment. With 3 GB RAM, 32 GB ROM, 64-bit Quad core processor, and Google TV, the TV has all the features that a smart TV needs. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, this launch can be grabbed at nearly half of the prices.

4. Karbonn 80 cm (32 inches) Millennium Series HD TV

This TV is a special Prime Day launch which is available at special offer. It has a refresh rate of 60 hertz along with a wide viewing angle. The smart TV features Android 11, 20W audio output, powerful Dolby audio, Google Assistant and voice search smart remote. It also provides access to supported apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video. The highlights of this TV are it's A+ grade panel, crystal clear display and dynamic contrast.

5. Coocaa 138 cm (55 inches) Google LED TV 55Y72

Cocoa 55 inches (1.4 m) Google LED TV is a special Prime Day launch product. It has a 4K HDR resolution, 178° wide viewing angle and everything that you expect in a smart TV. The prime features include multiple connectivity, durable A+grade DLED panel and ultra-bright screen. It is known for its powerful Dolby sound.

6. Candy 80 cm (32 inches) HD-Ready Android Smart LED TV

This is an affordable smart TV but with the Amazon Prime Day sale, the prices are even more appealing. It has a wide colour gamut and Bezel-less slip European design. The 1366x768 HD resolution of the TV provides great picture quality. You can connect a set-top box or entertain yourself with built-in apps like YouTube. With the inbuilt Google Assistant, you can control your TV with your voice.

These are the new TV launches which will be available at heft discounts during the Prime Sale Day. Amazon Prime Sale is exclusively for its Prime members. So, if you are not a prime member, then it's time to buy Amazon Prime Membership. These smart TV launches that we have brought here for you are few out of the many special launches. Having known all this, it is time for you to fill your cart and get ready to grab as many great offers as you can.

We, at Pinkvilla, bring together the most trending and useful items for you. We have carefully curated this list by keeping in mind the changes in lifestyle and choices that women make today. The products listed below make it to our list only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience all the more convenient. Happy shopping!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early deals on Kindle devices that can be availed now

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best offers on newly launched laptops from HP, Asus, Dell & more

Amazon Prime Day 2022: 7 Best early deals on kitchen essentials to grab from the sale RIGHT NOW

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Check out the early deals on Fire TV stick devices that you can claim now

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: New Jaw-dropping launches from top brands like LG, IFB, Whirlpool and more