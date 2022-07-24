Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Smart TVs to upgrade your home without blowing your budget

Choosing a smart TV can be a difficult thing to do. But with Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022, you can eliminate the TVs that don’t suit your pocket and get ahead with the most affordable yet premium range of TV. Here are our top picks that we have carefully selected depending on the prices and distinctive features. These smart TVs are from some top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony. Not only are these television sets equipped with smart features, but also represent new-age technology. Browse through these products and there shall be no more confusion.

1. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Google TV 43A6H

Hisense 4K ultra HD television stands out as one of the most affordable television with smart features. It is an android TV that can be connected with Google Assistant and controlled with voice instructions. There are 3 HDMI ports in it for connecting set-top box, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles. Other than this, there are 2 USB ports that are useful in connecting hard drives and USB devices. Dolby Digital is responsible for its outstanding sound. Connect it with your favourite TV apps like Prime Video, Hotstar and Netflix for uninterrupted enjoyment. During the Amazon Prime Sale, the TV is available at amazing prices.

2. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) LED Google TV KD-32W820K

Sony Bravia is a brand that represents exceptional display along with powerful sound. The TV is HD ready with 178° wide viewing angle and Dolby audio. Its key features include Google connectivity, Alexa connectivity, voice search controls, Chromecast feature and Apple airplay. There are multiple HDMI and USB ports for enhanced hardware connectivity.

4. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Smart LED TV 4A

This smart LED TV from Mi is a true example of fantastic design and exemplary features. The TV has 20W stereo speakers along with a video decoder. There are separate HDMI and USB ports for better connectivity. Connect it with Google Assistant and enjoy features like Chromecast, parental lock, universal search and Mi quick wake under 5 seconds. This Bezel-less design represents class all the way long. Grab this TV at exciting prices with Amazon India Sale.

5. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD-Ready Smart LED TV

LG is a renowned brand that offers appliances at amazing prices. This HD-Ready Smart LED TV is one such TV. It has a sound output of 10 watts and a refresh rate of 50 hertz. With 2 speakers, the TV provides powerful sound. When you buy this smart TV from LG, you can expect to use screen mirroring, multitasking features along with flat, active HDR. Buy it from the ongoing Amazon sale and enjoy great prices.

6. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD-Ready LED Smart TV

This is an HD-Ready Smart TV under Rs. 15000, when bought at Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022. It can be used like a personal computer with screen sharing feature, music system and connect share film experience. The LED panel offers mega contrast, HD picture quality for a life-like visual experience. With Dolby Digital plus, the sound feels really impressive.

7. AmazonBasics 127 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

This Smart LED Fire TV from Amazon has all the features that one needs in today’s tech dominated life. It offers 4K ultra HD pictures in 178° wide-angle view. With built-in Alexa, you can control the TV functioning with your voice. The Dolby Atmos sound support lets you enjoy majestic clarity. It supports display mirroring, which allows you to play movies or TV shows from your phone. You can grab this smart TV at cool prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

8. Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV

When you get a smart TV like this one at super-discounted prices, it is always a good deal. As the Amazon Prime Day Sale is going on, you can actually get this smart TV discounted around 42%. How cool is that? If you think this is cool, then wait until you know its features. The TV has Dolby audio, 4K ultra HD display, ActiVoice remote control, Dolby Vision and multi-level connectivity. It is a fully loaded smart TV that one can find under 30k.

A smart TV is a necessity these days. With so much technology dominance in our lives, it is important to stay updated and keep our homes upgraded with smart appliances. Fortunately, with Amazon Prime Day Sale going on, choosing such devices is simpler and easier. Moreover, the products are available at surprising discounts. You, too, can avail such offers by participating in the sale now.

