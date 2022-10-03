Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer Khan says 'People are going to be entertained as I'm there'

On why she took up Bigg Boss right after Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan gained unmatched popularity at the tender age of 18 due to her stint in Imlie . When asked the reason behind taking up a reality show immediately after Imlie, Sumbul told us, "My papa is the reason why I took up Bigg Boss. He wanted me to do the show. Apart from that, I also wanted to do something new and unique than Imlie."

Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name after her stint in the daily soap, Imlie. Her acting chops and versatility won hearts, which led her to the biggest reality show in India, Bigg Boss. The 18-year-old star becomes the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 16, and host Salman Khan was supremely excited to see her energy, passion, and her bond with her father. Salman Khan assured Sumbul's father that he will guide her if she went wrong inside the house. Prior to entering the circus-themed house, Pinkvilla had a hearty chat with Sumbul, and she seemed quite confident about venturing out on this new journey.

On trying to shed off her image in Bigg Boss 16

"People have seen Imlie as well as Sumbul, so they know that there is not much difference between the two. But now in Bigg Boss, they'll get to witness the minor differences. It'll be a surprise for them," said Sumbul.

On if she had any apprehensions about doing Bigg Boss

Sumbul is known for her cheerful nature, and the actress is certain that she'll entertain the audience, and had no apprehensions about doing Bigg Boss 16. "I have not thought about what I will do 24*7 in front of the cameras but one thing I know for sure is people are going to be entertained as I'm there," said the actress.

On the biggest challenge to giving a nod to this show

The 18-year-old said, "There is no challenge so far. I think after entering the house I'll have to face some challenges. Let's see."

Sumbul reveals that she's an extrovert

"I'm the biggest extrovert you'll ever meet. I never stay at home. So living under one roof for 3 to 4 months is going to be a task. But I'll meet so many strangers to I'll pass my time with them. That's the good thing!" exclaimed the actress.

On her favourite contestant

"I've not followed any particular season. I have watched some clips from the show and I like Dolly Bindra Ji among them," concluded Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16 Twitter Reactions: Netizens love Abdu Rozik's cuteness and praise Sumbul Touqeer for being 'real'