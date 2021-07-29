Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Grover approached for Salman Khan’s reality show

Bigg Boss 15 is around the corner, and many speculative names of the participants have been doing the rounds. It has been reported that Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Harshad Chopda and Mallika Sherawat, among many other celebrities have been approached for the fronted show. Pinkvilla now has a new update on the same. We have learnt that actor-comedian Sunil Grover too has been approached for the 15th season.

A source close to the development informs, “Sunil has been approached for the show, and the makers really want to feature him in Bigg Boss 15. However, there is no clarity as yet on whether Sunil will participate or not.” Grover is one of the most loved actors in India, and his onscreen characters Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi are extremely popular with the audience. Interestingly, Sunil Grover has also worked with Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Disha Parmar has been offered Bigg Boss 15. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Disha denied the news. “This time, no. Not yet. But even if they do offer me, I don’t think I’ll be comfortable. It's a show which I don’t resonate with, I mean I don’t feel comfortable. I have been offered the show so many times, it's just that I never did it because I never felt I was right for it, and I still feel that. So I think I am going to avoid this time too,” she had said.

