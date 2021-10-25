Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Zeeshan Khan on Karan Kundrra & Pratik Sehajpal’s fight; Says ‘Karma strikes back’

Recently Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal were in news after the duo got aggressive with each other during a task on the show, with Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor slamming Sehajpal on the floor. Host Salman Khan brought up the incident on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, where Karan even apologised to Pratik. When Pinkvilla reached out to Zeeshan Khan for his reaction on the incident, here’s what he had to say.

On Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik and Zeeshan had gotten into a fight too, which had led to Zeeshan’s ouster from the show. “What do I say about it? The audience did not like the decision that was made back then, and obviously as we can see they don’t like the decision that’s made now. I don’t understand one thing, if a show is made for the audience where they are given the top most priority, and even in the house they would tell us the same thing. But when I came outside it just felt like janta ki awaz wasn’t being heard, even if everyone was talking about something,” says Zeeshan.

He further adds, “It was told to us in the house that the audience plays the biggest role, it’s their decision, and you are all over there to entertain them. But I don’t see their voices being heard, so I don’t know how it works, or what format it is.”

Zeeshan saw a video clip of Karan and Pratik’s fight on Twitter. “Because obviously it was trending, and people were like you know what’s going on. When Zeeshan pushed Pratik, there was such a big hu ha and he got evicted from the show. But when Karan Kundrra, he literally picked Pratik and slammed into the ground, when that happened there was no action taken against him. I know what Karan Kundrra did was a bit too wild, but again I don’t understand how people are pointing fingers at Karan Kundrra when Pratik was the one who used to behave violent in the OTT house as well. Obviously he was violent towards me and I had reacted to his violence, but I got kicked out. Also, in the first week of the main season, Pratik broke the glass in the house and destroyed the property, but he always gets a get-out-of-jail-free card.” Zeeshan states.

He also elaborates, “So I think if no action is taken against Karan, it’s only fair because you know Karma strikes back, and Pratik says that he is Karma. I think Karma came to bite him for his actions. But keeping all of this in mind, it's pretty clear that there is a certain format in the way the show works. Obviously I am not saying it's scripted, but the makers decide na what’s fair and what’s unfair, they don’t leave it to the audience, like it is said.”

Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni look all cheerful as they come to support Bharti’s quiz show; PHOTOS