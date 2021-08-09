Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Akshara Singh reveals she has got a lot of tips from ex BB contestant Ravi Kishan

Akshara Singh entered the Bigg Boss OTT house yesterday, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla before entering the house, the actress had said that she is both excited and nervous for this new journey. Interestingly, she had made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan, who too has been a part of an earlier season of Bigg Boss. Did Kishan share any tips with her?

“Yes, a lot. In fact, he was the first to know and he’s very happy. I consider him to be my Guru as I started my career with him. He teaches a lot and gives amazing tips which will be helpful for me inside the house,” says Akshara, refusing to divulge more details on the advice shared by Kishan. “They are my secret, I’ll follow all of them inside the house.”

Akshara adds that she is a very confident girl, and will always take a stand for the right, even if it means to go against everyone. “I’ll be seen like that inside the house too.” She further adds, “I’m very proud of the fact that I have had so many controversies in my life. Now I’ll have such a big platform to speak about them and narrate my side of the story too,” says Akshara, who also expresses her excitement about Karan Johar hosting the show.

“He’s very colorful so, the show will be colorful too. It’ll be a lot of fun. To share the stage with him is a big thing. I’m so happy,” Akshara concludes.

Besides Akshara, other contestants of Bigg Boss OTT include Neha Bhasin, Millind Gaba, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal, among a few others.

