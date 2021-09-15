Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal on Shamita Shetty & why she doesn’t have many friends in the house

In a recent press conference held in the Bigg Boss OTT house, many questions were raised to the final 6 contestants - Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal. The latter was asked about her being unable to make connections or become friends with a few of her fellow contestants in the beginning of the show. Here’s what Divya had to say to that. “To be very honest, my effort in any friendship is not to go back in the past and keep saying ‘you had said this and I had said this’,” says Divya.

She further adds, “My nature even outside the (Bigg Boss OTT) house is to move on and start talking. Which in the middle had happened with Shamita, and I had discussed the same with Raqesh too, that everything seems fine to me now and Shamita and I have started talking to each other. But the problem is that whenever I try to say something, or clear out something, this entire group gets together and comes in between.”

Divya also states that she didn’t interfere when the media was asking questions to Shamita and Raqesh. “When everyone was talking about Raqesh and Shamita, my name was in every question, but I didn’t interfere because that’s not my statement. I give them time and they should also give time to me. When I don’t get this from their side, then why should I make any efforts? Bigg Boss has always been an individual game, so I can’t go to people, please them and ask them to be friends with me. In the outside world I have so many friends that it sometimes baffles Varun, but here I don’t have those many friends, maybe because people here have considered me competition from day one,” Divya clarifies.

