Divya Drishti fame Sana Sayyad gets married to Imaad Shamsi in an intimate Nikaah ceremony; PHOTOS

Sana Sayyad married her boyfriend Imaad Shamsi in an intimate affair. She has shared pictures of their fun-filled ceremony on social media.

The popular television actress Sana Sayyed has got married to her love Imaad Shamsi on 25th June 2021. The actress and Imaad had a small nikaah ceremony which was attended by their family and close friends. Sana has shared pictures of the wedding on her social media handle. She is seen enjoying and dancing after the wedding. The Lockdown Ki Love Story fame and her husband Imaad Shamsi have known each other since their college days.

Sana Sayyed had also shared a video of her fun-filled nikaah ceremony on her social media account. The actress was seen donning a royal look consisting of cream and brown lehenga, which she had paired with elegant jewellery. Imaad Shamsi had also worn a matching cream-coloured sherwani. The couple looked magnificent together. The couple had a gala time at their wedding as they danced along with their family and friends. Several friends of the actress shared videos and pictures from the wedding.

Take a look at the photos that Sana Sayyed has shared:

The wedding ceremonies of the couple started earlier this week with the Haldi ceremony, which was followed by the Mehndi ceremony on Thursday.

The actress became popular with her stint on the show Splitsvilla 8, after which, she became part of TV shows like Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Papa By Chance and others. The actress received a lot of love and appreciation for her acting in the popular show Divya Drishti. Sana was last seen on television screens in the show Lockdown Ki Love Story.

Also read- Divya Drishti fame Sana Sayyad looks beautiful in green lehenga at her mehendi ceremony; SEE PICS

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×