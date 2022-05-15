EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Malik on his biggest strength, life after marriage & his show Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho

Actor Abhishek Malik will next be seen in the TV show, Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the actor about who brings a smile to his face, here’s what he had to say. “I would say my family, always. My biggest strength is my mother, my sister and my wife now, they are always there (during) my ups and downs. Whenever something happens I give them a call and they make me laugh. So it’s my family,” shares Abhishek.

He got married to Suhani Chaudhary a few months back, and Abhishek informs that Suhani is more excited about him doing the show. “Before signing the show, I had a word with her and she was very excited that I am doing this show. She was the one who forced me, and said now you should just go ahead and stop thinking about me. So once we are in Mumbai, she will be here with me. Plus she herself is a stylist and a blogger, so she works in Delhi and will keep coming to Mumbai,” says the actor.

Abhishek further adds, “Talking about the changes (post marriage), they always happen but I think it’s for good. Initially, there are some teething problems - sometimes there are ups and sometimes there are downs - that’s life. But apart from that, if you ask how we will manage - she was mentally prepared that I am an actor and if I get a call from Mumbai, I will have to go. She had made up her mind. In fact, in June she will be with me.”

Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho premieres on June 1 on Colors.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Tushar Kalia gets engaged to Triveni Barman; Karan Johar wishes