EXCLUSIVE: After RK-Alia’s wedding, Neetu Kapoor to promote Dance Deewane Juniors at Hunarbaaz shoot tomorrow

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding festivities began yesterday with a mehendi function at their Bandra residence, which was attended by the couple’s family and extremely close friends. Those who were spotted include Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, among a few others. Yesterday, Pinkvilla had also exclusively reported that singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad performed at the ceremony for the couple.

Later in the day, Neetu Kapoor also confirmed that RK and Alia’s wedding is happening today. Pinkvilla has now learnt that Neetu will resume work soon after the nuptials. A source close to the development informs that she will shoot for Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’s finale episode tomorrow where she will be promoting her upcoming show Dance Deewane Juniors. Her reality show will start airing on Colors from next weekend.

“Both Karan Johar (Hunarbaaz judge and a guest at the wedding) and Neetu ji will shoot for the show’s finale episode tomorrow. Meanwhile, she has already shot a bank of episodes for her own show, Dance Deewane Juniors,” informs a source in the know. While speaking to the paps yesterday, both Neetu Kapoor and RK’s sister Riddhima were all praises for Alia Bhatt.

Earlier today, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of her mehendi on Instagram, as well as a snap with her dance squad for the wedding, which included Rima Jain and Karisma Kapoor. Riddhima too posted a picture wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit, which she captioned as, “Mere bhai ki shaadi”.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

