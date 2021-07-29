EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share excitement about their new song ‘2 Phone’ by Neha Kakkar

The awaited song of the popular couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin has finally been released. It is a completely different song from the one they had done before. It is a peppy and high-energy Punjabi song and the couple are seen in traditional outfits. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and the lyrics are given by Kaptaan. The shooting for the music video has been done in Chandigarh. The audience is loving the cute and romantic banter between the couple on the tunes of the singer. 

Aly Goni shared his happiness for doing the music video with Neha Kakkar. He said “The vibe of the song is very trendy and I think the audience will relate to the song because almost everyone has two phones. Neha Kakkar is currently one of the most trending singers. I was really happy to be connected with her. Our fans are also always very encouraging about me and Jasmin and we try to keep them entertained from time to time. We are hoping that this song will also be loved by our fans.”

The adorable and beautiful Jasmin Bhasin said, “This is a song for our fans to return the amount of love they have showered on us from our side. July is also the month Aly and I first met so fans also celebrate the month. The song video has been shot in a unique way and has a village in the backdrop. Punjab is the flavour of the song. Neha Kakkar is my favourite singer, we have also met her during the shoot she is very sweet and very popular.”

