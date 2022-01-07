EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni feels instead of lockdown, stricter rules should be imposed to curb Covid cases

The cases of COVID are increasing in Mumbai and it is reported that the lockdown may come into action. On Thursday, the city reported 20,181 fresh cases, out of which 85% showed no symptoms. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had earlier said that if the daily cases cross the 20,000 mark in the city, a lockdown will be imposed in the financial capital. Actor Aly Goni shared his opinion on the matter and felt that a lockdown might reduce the cases, but once it's lifted, the numbers might increase again.

Elaborating on this further, he said, "We all should accept that COVID is a reality, and it's not going anywhere, so we might as well learn to live with it like we have done in the past two years. Instead of a lockdown, stricter rules should be imposed in the city to control the numbers. I feel a lockdown can reduce the cases only till the time it is effective, once it is removed, the cases will rise again. So instead of a lockdown, if stricter guidelines are issued, that will help us better."

"Also, the night curfew time should be increased. So instead of 9 pm to 6 am, we can have a 12 hour curfew starting from 6 pm. The government can only do certain things, but the onus is on us to take proper precautions and follow all the guidelines," he added.

Aly feels that the entertainment industry, like many other industries, provides bread and butter to a lot of daily wagers. He fears that if a lockdown is imposed, they will have to go through the pain and suffering again that they faced during the first lockdown. "Entertainment industry employs lakhs of people, and imposing a lockdown will leave them with nothing. You can't expect a daily wager to have savings, and without a job how will they feed their families. So the show must go on, we should adapt to the new normal and take responsibility for ourselves and our near and dear ones," he concluded.

