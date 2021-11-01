EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding; Here’s all you need to know

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The duo have been dating for a while now, and it was recently reported that they will tie the knot in December this year in Mumbai. Pinkvilla now has some more exciting details on Ankita and Vicky’s much-awaited wedding. A source close to the development informs, “The preparations have begun in full swing, and the wedding will be attended by their close family, and a few friends from the industry.”

The source further adds, “Ankita’s family is flying down from Indore, while Vicky’s family is coming from his hometown too. Ankita and Vicky will be getting married in a traditional ceremony, which will be followed by a reception where more guests will be invited. The duo is currently finalising their guest list. Meanwhile, there will be a sangeet function as well, and Ankita and Vicky’s close friends have already started planning for the same.” Ankita is also in talks with a few known designers for her wedding outfit, including Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Shantnu & Nikhil.

Yesterday, Ankita had posted a video with Vicky, which she had captioned as “Me and mine” with a heart emoji. In June, she even posted a heartwarming note for her beau on Instagram. “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow. Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot,” read a part of her note.

