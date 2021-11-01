EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding; Here’s all you need to know

by Avinash Lohana   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:52 AM IST  |  14.2K
   
EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding; Here’s all you need to know
EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding; Here’s all you need to know
Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loved couples in B-town. The duo have been dating for a while now, and it was recently reported that they will tie the knot in December this year in Mumbai. Pinkvilla now has some more exciting details on Ankita and Vicky’s much-awaited wedding. A source close to the development informs, “The preparations have begun in full swing, and the wedding will be attended by their close family, and a few friends from the industry.”

The source further adds, “Ankita’s family is flying down from Indore, while Vicky’s family is coming from his hometown too. Ankita and Vicky will be getting married in a traditional ceremony, which will be followed by a reception where more guests will be invited. The duo is currently finalising their guest list. Meanwhile, there will be a sangeet function as well, and Ankita and Vicky’s close friends have already started planning for the same.” Ankita is also in talks with a few known designers for her wedding outfit, including Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Shantnu & Nikhil. 

Yesterday, Ankita had posted a video with Vicky, which she had captioned as “Me and mine” with a heart emoji. In June, she even posted a heartwarming note for her beau on Instagram. “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow. Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot,” read a part of her note. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal to enter the house as wild card contestant? Here’s what she has to say

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla Photo Credit: Ankita Lokhande / Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Yuckss
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Not interested at all
REPLY 0 8 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹152.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹85.00
₹199.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,810.00
₹2,295.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
View All