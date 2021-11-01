Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Divya Agarwal to enter the house as wild card contestant? Here’s what she has to say

by Avinash Lohana   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021
   
While Rajiv Adatia recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, there are many more speculative names of probable wild card contestants doing the rounds, including that of Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat and even Divya Agarwal. All three of them were a part of Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT season. In a recent interaction with Divya, the actress opened up on these reports. She informed that she won’t be entering the Salman Khan led show as a wild card entrant. 

“I would not go for the trophy, I mean I don’t know. I have won the trophy already. I have done OTT, I have won the trophy, and that journey, that show, that trophy is special, so again running for another trophy, it won’t be nice. I have worked with Voot for so long, it feels like a family and I don’t want to break that. But going in as a guest, talking to people, or being a little catalyst inside, I am up for it, but not for the trophy. At least not this year,” clarifies Divya. Meanwhile, Divya has been following Bigg Boss 15 on and off. 

“Thoda sa start kiya tha, but then I got really busy with things, so I stopped. But I see ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ sometimes. I like Karan Kundrra and Jay’s (Bhanushali) game. Now people will say, they did this and they did that, I don’t know so much in detail, but I like their game overall. Tejasswi (Prakash) and Vishal (Kotian) - I don’t personally know them. I know Karan and Jay well, and Mahhi (Vij, Jay Bhanushali’s wife) is a very good friend. Karan obviously has worked with MTV so I know them. Tejasswi and Vishal, I knew them as celebs, but never interacted with them. I like their game as well. Nishant (Bhat) obviously is there, and I like him too,” Divya signs off. 

Credits: Pinkvilla Pic Credit: Divya Agarwal / Instagram


