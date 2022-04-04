EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reveals her birthday plans for tomorrow

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama is presently basking in the success of her ongoing television show, in which she plays the titular role. The actress, who will be celebrating her birthday tomorrow, has also won a couple of awards for her performance in the show. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress expressed her excitement for her big day. “Mera birthday week hai (It’s my birthday week), I am so excited,” says Rupali, further informing that she has taken a day off tomorrow to celebrate with her family.

“Birthday ke din kaam nahin karti (I don’t work on birthdays). So I have taken a leave, that was already decided. Actually, we have three days off for birthdays, but this time because of the web series and some telecast issues, those three days couldn’t work out. Also, my son (Rudransh) has his Marathi exam on that day, so Ashwin and I will drop him to school, and while he will be there, we will have a quick lunch. So just normal (stuff),” states the actress.

Besides Anupamaa, Rupali is also popularly known for playing Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress had opened up about the similarities in both her onscreen characters. “Anupama and Monisha are both very innocent. Monisha would often try to be street smart by bargaining and striking cheap deals, but she was also very naive, and I think it was her innocence that got the audience hooked to the character. Similarly, Anupama’s innocence is something that people connect with. They are both truly underdogs,” Rupali had said.

