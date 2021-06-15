EXCLUSIVE: Asmita Sood on Pearl V Puri’s bail: ‘I hope he is able to prove that he is innocent’

If at all there is something that goes wrong, entire fraternity is going to suffer as outsiders already have a very skewed viewpoint about the film industry, says Asmita Sood.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

It was earlier reported that television actor Pearl V Puri has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged rape of a minor girl. The actor was arrested by the Waliv and Mumbai Police on June 4 after a case was registered against him, and was later sent to 14-day judicial custody. The court hearing for his bail plea was scheduled today, and the actor was granted bail earlier in the day. Pearl’s lawyer, Rajeev Sawant, had confirmed the news to Pinkvilla saying that the actor will be home with his mom by evening.

Following the bail, we reached out to television actress, Asmita Sood, who worked with Pearl in Phir Bhi Dil Na Maane… Badtameez Dil. When asked about her thoughts on her former co-star being granted a bail, she said, “I have given a very balanced viewpoint on the same since day one. It’s great that he got the bail. Now, let’s see what transpires in the case as a whole. I hope he is able to fight it out and prove that he is innocent.”

She further informed that the reputation of the entire acting fraternity is at stake. “If at all there is something that goes wrong, entire fraternity is going to suffer as outsiders already have a very skewed viewpoint about the film industry. The entire industry's name is at stake and it's going to be very unfortunate. If he is acquitted in the case and allegations prove to be false, it would be great. Let’s see and hope that the judiciary is able to uncover the facts and we are able to know the truth,” she concluded.

In the past, the actress had informed Pinkvilla that she was shocked and appalled at the details of the case and was waiting for the truth to come out. She was waiting for the judiciary to investigate and pass a judgement.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Asmita Sood on Pearl V Puri’s arrest: Let’s wait. It’s for the judiciary to decide

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×