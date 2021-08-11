EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan on casting couch: ‘I did face that and have received threats’

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan recently had opened up about facing casting couch in the industry. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Zeeshan said that no one will force themselves on you, and if you draw a line then nobody can do anything with you. “This is a horrible truth of this industry, and there are a few people who love this sort of thing. But at the end of the day this happens everywhere, and is not something that happens only in the industry,” states Zeeshan.

He further adds, “You can work for a corporate company, and can face this sort of thing there too. So there are these predators out there everywhere. It is the horrible truth of society and you cannot escape from it, but it all comes down to how you handle it. So I did face that and have received threats where people have been like, ‘Haan acha nai karega na, dekhta hun kitna aage jata hai’ (If you don’t do it, let me see how far you go). ‘Toh theek hai dekh le, pahunch gaya na idhar, aur bhi aage jaunga’ (See it then. I have reached so far, and will go much further in life too).”

Zeeshan says that hard work and good talent never goes unnoticed. “Even during my lowest times, I have always told myself that it's ok. All good to those who wait, don’t bog yourself down and keep at it, because if something isn’t going the way you have planned it, it is because he (God) has a bigger plan for you. So obviously I just give it my hundred percent and I leave the rest to him. You should just know how to deal with it, it's just that,” says Zeeshan.

Meanwhile, he also reveals how people reacted when he told them that he is participating in Bigg Boss OTT. “Everyone’s first reaction was, ‘Start fighting. Even if it's not your fight, just get in it and start fighting with everyone’. I was like no guys that is not who I am. My main motive to go in the house is for people to know who Zeeshan Khan is. He is this crazy, wacky person who does these crazy things, but that is all for entertainment. He is a good person after all,” states Zeeshan.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

