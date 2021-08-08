Bigg Boss OTT EXCLUSIVE: Zeeshan Khan wants Kartik Aaryan to vote for him: If it happens I’ll be over the moon

In June, Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan was in the news for making an attempt to board a flight from Goa airport in a bathrobe. The actor had documented the entire incident on his YouTube channel, and the said video had gone viral. Zeeshan is now all set to appear in the hosted Bigg Boss OTT, and has plans to pull off a similar stunt inside the Bigg Boss OTT house as well.

“I have already done a white bathrobe and a Panda suit (stunt). So what’s next? I can tell you this much, that I am carrying bathrobes inside the house. Now what and how, that you’ll have to see exclusively on Voot,” Zeeshan revealed to Pinkvilla. He had made another video wearing a Panda suit too, which had featured Kartik Aaryan. Elaborating about bumping into Aaryan while shooting the video Zeeshan says, “I knew it was Kartik Aaryan the minute I saw his car, because he has a Lamborghini and that’s my favorite car too.”

Further talking about the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor, Zeeshan says that he was very kind, supportive and had only good things to say. “So yea, my interaction with him I really enjoyed it. I literally fell in love with him. He is such a humble person. For him, I am just this small kid who has started off, and he doesn’t even know who I am, but he was so kind, so supportive. He encouraged me and told me to not lose my spirit. After that I was like, ‘I love this guy’,” says Zeeshan, hoping that Kartik votes for him too.

“I hope that I am in the house and Kartik Aaryan puts out a tweet or an Insta story saying ‘you know what, I met this crazy kid and he is killing it in the house. Please vote for him’. If it happens, I’ll be over the moon,” says Zeeshan.

