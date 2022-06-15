EXCLUSIVE: Cezanne Khan on bagging Appnapan: It's said you need contacts, agents but I had it with my work

Cezanne Khan, who returned to Indian Television after a hiatus of 12 years with Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has bagged another show as the male lead. He will be seen as Nikhil in Ekta Kapoor's show, 'Appnapan' which is all set to premiere on Wednesday, June 15. He will be seen as an absent husband and father to Rajshree Thakur and his kids. Speaking about how this show is different from the kind of content usually seen on TV, Cezanne said, "This show is absolutely different. I said there were two reasons for me to take up this job. The first was returning to Balaji and the second was its concept. It's not something that you see all the time on television. People are really going to like it because nothing like it has been ever shown. There are different shades to the guy. People usually say that their show is different but it ends up being the same later. This one is really different."

Cezanne Khan on how he bagged Nikhil's role in Appnapan

While we often hear actors sharing stories about how they bag a role after giving auditions or through their social media presence, Cezanne's luck is quite strong in this matter, admits the actor himself. "Everybody says that you have to go through this social media, and have contacts, and agents but I've never had any of them. I always had it with my work. By God's grace, this is how it has happened for me. I have never gone through this rut where I have an agent or a publicist, nothing of those sorts. Even when Shakti came to me, it was the same thing. Similarly for this, Balaji contacted me and said that there is this new show coming up, can you send us a video. I sent it and it just worked. Ekta and Sony saw and decided. I'm not even on social media. It's my luck that it works for me, I don't know about others. At least till now, I have never gone through that," said the actor.

Opening up about the experience of working with Rajshree Thakur and Ekta Kapoor, Cezanne excitedly shared, "Balaji is home for me because I started my career with them and my first show was for seven years. For me, coming back to Balaji was amazing because you know the whole scenario, the people there. It's a very nice, homely feeling. Working with Rajshree was my first time but I think she's a brilliant actor, and the entire family is good. The entire cast and crew is really good. So, I am really having a good time."

Cezanne on how he strikes a balance between his professional and personal life

As per the teaser, Cezanne is a father who isn't emotionally available and fails to strike a balance between career and personal life. When asked what kind of a person he is in real life and how he maintains his personal relationships, the 44-year-old said, "Right now I am not married yaar (laughs). So, I am just making money, and I am just enjoying my money. Me being me, I know how to balance, and I don't have a problem balancing my life. It's never been a problem. Money, you need to earn to live your life. When people say 'gareebi mein bhi khushi milti hai', for me, I think you should make money first, money is a very important part of life. For me, money has never been my first priority - it has always been my family. And I have always stuck to that. During the shooting days, there are times when you don't have time. I make sure that when I wake up in the morning, I meet my mother. As soon as I go home, even if it's 2-3 am, I play with my pups, they are a very important part of my life. It's not that I don't know how to balance. I go and sit with my mom for half an hour while having my tea. I make sure that I do that because everybody is working non-stop but you have to balance it out."

