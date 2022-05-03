Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’s Cezanne Khan opens up getting a break from monotonous roles

Cezanne Khan is a popular actor in the television sector and has been part of some popular shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Shweta Tiwari, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with Rubina Dilaik. The actor will be soon seen in an upcoming daily soap named Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. In the show, he will be paired with Rajshree Thakur. The show follows a storyline in which a couple gets separated and their children are brought together due to circumstances. The show will start airing soon on Sony TV.

Talking about his role in the show, Cezanne Khan shared with Telly Chakkar, “This is a very different role. Fans will see me in a very unique avatar. Honestly, I haven’t done this kind of a role before.” He added, “I really loved the script. Generally, as actors, if we get something different, we will try it out. It is a break from the monotony and gives us a lot of satisfaction.”

On being asked about his chemistry with the lead actress, Rajshree Thakur, he shared, “Well, personally, I did not know Rajshree, but I had seen her performance and she is a fabulous actor. I was happy to meet her. The entire cast and crew of the show is brilliant.”

Rajshree Thakur was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak starring opposite Manav Gohil and was then replaced by Rati Pandey. Meanwhile, Cezanne khan was last in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Harman Singh and he starred opposite Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik.

The series Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms. It is set to premiere in May 2022.

