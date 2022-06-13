Cezanne Khan reveals why he took a hiatus of 12 years after Kasautii Zindagii Kay: EXCLUSIVE

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Cezanne Khan disappeared from showbiz after his successful stint on the show as Anurag Basu. The actor, who isn't on social media, stayed away from the limelight and returned in 2021 with the show, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Cezanne is back for a longer period this time, as his show, Appnapan is all set to hit the small screens starting June 15. While interacting about his new show, where he plays the role of an emotionally unavailable father, Pinkvilla exclusively discussed the phase when he was away from the industry.

Ask him if the leave of so many years was a planned one, Cezanne Khan, in his free-spirited style, says, "I don't want to be diplomatic but there are a lot of people who say, 'Oh, we had planned.' I don't plan anything. I just go by the flow. My funda in life is I have always believed in probably different ways from the characters that I have played. My funda in life is when work is there work when there is off and there is no work, you play hard, you enjoy. I never really sat down and planned leaves. If work comes and it's great, I just pick it up."

Cezanna Khan opens up about his disappearance after Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Adding further about the break, Cezanne Khan reasoned, "That long gap was for quite a few reasons. There were things I wanted to do, there were things that came to me and I didn't want to do, and certain things didn't happen. These things happen and then there were a lot of reality shows, which I don't do, I'm not very comfortable with that. Lots of things put together, lots of things didn't happen. Time passed by but I just kept on having fun. Now I am ready to work, again I might take a trip, Cezanne being Cezanne, I'll again be on a trip and think let's see what to do."

Cezanne Khan on being recognised as Anurag Basu

When further asked Cezanne if he was happy about still being recognised as Anurag Basu or if he wants to break that image, he says- Why would I break the image? "I have worked hard to earn that name. Why should I break the image? (laughs) I worked on it for seven years. Why the hell would I want anybody to break that image. If I have worked so hard to build a character. Suppose when I start doing the show (Appnapan) and people start calling me by my character name, Nikhil, I would love it because I have worked hard at it. It's not something that I would want to forget. You break the stereotype while you are performing. If people recognise you through your character, I feel it's great because you've worked so hard. For me, luckily what's happened is people know me as Anurag but it surprises me that they even know me as Cezanne. I feel it's a great thing and I don't want anybody to forget that," he concluded.

