EXCLUSIVE: Disha Parmar says Rahul Vaidya is excited to see her in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: He is lucky for me

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most awaited shows on Indian television, and a few days before it premiers, Disha Parmar says that she is both excited and nervous. “I don’t want to take the pressure, but there is a pressure as expectations are to be met and we have to fill really big shoes. So there is excitement and a bit of nervousness too. Yes I am coming back (to TV) after almost three years, so there is excitement to see myself on screen too,” laughs Disha, stating that her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya is really looking forward to seeing her in the show.

“I think he must be more excited than I am. He has been so supportive. It was just 15-20 days after marriage that I was back on set shooting. I would just like to tell you that it’s him actually who has been so supportive and encouraging, telling me that ‘yes go back and work, it's a good show, you should not leave it, we can travel later, everything is fine but work’. I feel also he is very lucky for me because right after the wedding I was back on set, I can’t think of any other reason other than him that I got back to work. I would love to give him all the credit for this,” says Disha, further informing that their honeymoon has been delayed for now.

“Though before I started shooting I had already told the production that you know I would want to take a few days off. But that is still in plan, and it should happen soon,” she shares.

Disha is also excited to reunite with Nakuul Mehta nine years after they first worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. “Nakuul and I have only shot the promos till now, and haven’t gotten together in the story as yet. It's different and good, there is comfort there, but it's still a decade later, we are completely different people now and we have matured as actors. So I think it will be great, and it’s a good feeling to work with him again,” smiles the actress, adding that she is a big fan of Sakshi Tanwar who had headlined Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 1.

“Who isn’t a fan of Sakshi ji? So there is a bit of nervousness, and you know I feel we should not compare the two of us because she is way far ahead of me to be compared with me. I am too small to be compared to her, but I really hope that people can accept, if not just how they were, but at least give us a little space in their heart - that’s what I am hoping for,” Disha signs off.

Also Read | Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta on reuniting with Disha Parmar & comparisons with Ram Kapoor