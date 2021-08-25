Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta on reuniting with Disha Parmar & comparisons with Ram Kapoor

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 promos were recently unveiled, and have received a lot of love from the audience. It reunites Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar nine years after they first worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Nakuul said that it’s wonderful to work with Disha again. “It's quite surreal. In fact, we both had met a few months ago, and back then we hadn't even heard about the show. We had just casually spoken about working together again - we have both matured as actors and human beings. However, we had no idea that this was in the offering in the near future,” shares Nakuul.

He further adds, “So when she called me saying that, ‘Hey, we are going to be doing this together I think’, I was like this is going to be a lot of fun. There is a sense of comfort that we share. Over the years, we have kept in touch, and there is mutual respect and friendship that kind of makes life easier, because on the first day of the shoot you don’t have to go and break the ice. It feels organic and natural, and I think that is beautiful.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 1 was headlined by Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. How is he going to react to the comparisons with the latter? “I completely sort of understand that there will be comparisons, and both Ram and Sakshi are stalwarts in the industry. Sakshi I am a huge fan of, and even Ram has built such a beautiful career for himself. So if you look at it from that point of view, it's a tough act to follow,” says Nakuul. However, he looks at it as a fresh challenge.

“For me it’s a fresh character. I have watched it as an audience, but as an artist it's a fresh challenge. So I am going to paint it with my imagination, and I will paint it as beautifully as I can. So comparisons don’t bother me, I think it's natural and it will happen. But hopefully if you do good work people will also sort of come around. I think if you make a good show then eventually people will accept and love," Nakuul signs off.

