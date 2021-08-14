EXCLUSIVE: Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble calls Arunita biggest competitor; Gets candid about her journey

It is just a day left for the Indian Idol 12 grand finale and speculations are rife about who will win the show. And while six singing sensations have made it to the grand finale this year, each one of them is putting in all the efforts to win the trophy. Among these, Sayli Kambli got candid about her journey and revealed her biggest competitor on the show.

In an exclusive conversation, Sayli stated she has learnt a lot from the show and is looking forward to the grand finale. The young singing sensation also stated that Indian Idol 12 has been a life changing experience for her. “I have discovered myself during the Indian Idol 12 journey. When I had come to the show, I used to be very nervous and wasn’t very confident to face the camera, but that Sayli has been left behind. Now the Sayli is more confident and is able to sing in front of the world and this confidence came from this stage,” she added. When quizzed about her biggest competitor, Sayli named Arunita Kanjilal said, “I think Arunita because I love her singing. She is a trained singer and sings beautifully”.

However, she also emphasised that each of the contestants is talented and has their own way of singing. Sayli was all praises for judges Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik for their guidance and support. She also shared her one of the most special moment as recalled the day when she got Asha Bhonsle’s palm prints. “I kind of worship Asha Tayi. In fact, 60 percent of the songs in my Indian Idol journey were those sung by Asha Tayi. Performing in front of her was an altogether different experience. And when she gave me her palm prints as a gift, that meant the world to me. Her blessings will always be with now,” Sayli recalled.

The Indian Idol 12 finalist is now looking forward to the grand finale and is having high hopes for the same. Talking about what kept her motivated through her journey, Sayli asserted, “I always feel that if I have come this far, I shall not quit but work hard to go ahead. I don’t want to disappoint people who have put in their trust in me”.

