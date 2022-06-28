EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin gets overwhelmed as she receives a surprise voice note from beau Aly Goni; Watch

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most beautiful and highly popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress is loved by fans. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 14, where the audience got to see her real personality and she was loved for her chemistry with Aly Goni. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jasmin was surprised as she received a sweet voice note from beau Aly Goni.

In this voice note, Aly expresses his emotions for Jasmin and starts complimenting his ladylove and says, "Hi Jasmin, I'm sure you're looking pretty as always and I just want to say thank you so much for everything and whatever you do for me. I never thank you and you know I'm not expressive but I really want to thank you. You know how important you are to me. Whatever is our relationship, even if we are dating or whatever, you're always my best friend because I share everything with you related to my life and I hope it remains the same way in the future."

Aly further expresses his excitement and adds, "I'm so excited for our trip so see you there, bye". After listening to this voice note, Jasmin gets overwhelmed and shares that she would have cried if Aly was present in front of her. Jasmin also said that she knows she means a lot to Aly and added, "Of course I also love you and it is a beautiful thing to be together".

Speaking of Jasmin's professional career, Jasmin came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows, including Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and others. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" opposite Gippy Grewal. Also, Jasmin recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'. Her last appearance was in the musical track 'Iss Barish Mein' opposite Shaheer Sheikh.

Watch Jasmin's entire interview here-

