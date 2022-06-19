Jasmin Bhasin clears air on marriage rumours with Aly Goni: No, we aren't getting married- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Television actors Jasmin Bhasin and Shaheer Sheikh released their first song, 'Iss Baarish Mein' together on June 14. Before the release of the song, it trended heavily on social media, and post its release, the music video garnered millions of eyeballs. Music videos are like a breath of fresh air for actors amid their hectic shoot schedules. Both Jasmin Bhasin and Shaheer Sheikh exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about the song and how happy they are to receive so much love in abundance.

While having a conversation, Pinkvilla asked Jasmin Bhasin about her marriage rumours doing the round with boyfriend Aly Goni. She set the record straight by clearly stating that there are no marriage plans for now. Aly had earlier spoken about a special announcement to be made, and fans interpreted that "special" announcement to be their wedding news. Defending Aly, Jasmin affirmed, "Aly never said anything like this in any of the interviews."

Jasmin Bhasin: We have no plans of getting married anytime soon

Adding further about their marriage plans, Jasmin Bhasin said, "We have no plans of getting married anytime soon because both of us are very ambitious and our only priority is our career right now. Aly and I had announced that we are coming up with some announcement that was conceived as we are getting married. And, we are still justifying that, 'No, we are not getting married. It was for our YouTube channel Jasly'."

"Wedding isn't on the cards right now because we ourselves are kids right now," quipped Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin Bhasin and Shaheer Sheikh talk about their career and personal life at length in this interview, watch the entire video here:

On the other hand, she was seen making a stylish appearance on the red carpet of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. She wore a purple metallic off-shoulder dress and her fans couldn't stop calling her "sabse haseen."

Also Read: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Jasmin Bhasin drops glamourous PICS from the gala; Don't miss Aly Goni's comment

