EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show resumes in September; To replace India's Laughter Champion

Kapil Sharma is geared up to resume his comedy chat series, The Kapil Sharma Show, in September this year. The comedian had taken a break as the team went on a world tour for their gigs. After three months of touring the world, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with some renowned personalities on the couch. As per our sources, The Kapil Sharma Show will replace the ongoing stand-up comedy show, India's Laughter Champion judged by Shekhar Suman and Archana Puran Singh.

A source close to the development added that The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere in September. However, the makers haven't decided on a definite date for its return yet. The cast remains the same with Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti. The special judge's chair will be continued to graced by Archana Puran Singh. Archana didn't accompany Kapil and the team for the world tour, and he often pulled her leg on the show about it.

Talking about India's Laughter Champion, it replaced The Kapil Sharma Show's slot, 9:30 PM every weekend. Shekhar Suman and Archana's show struggled to make space in the hearts of the audience and thus fared below average on the TRP sheet. Recently, a promo of Sunil Grover entering India's Laughter Champion as Dr. Mashoor Gulati was released.

The last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was aired on June 5 with the eminent star cast of JugJugg Jeeyo. Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani promoted their film and had a gala time with Kapil. Due to the pandemic, Kapil had to discontinue his show and returned in August 2021.

Kapil Sharma spread his charm in the US, Canada, and Vancouver. The team shared several fun photos and videos from their tour, and Kapil's photo with Canada's Minister, Victor Fedeli was widely circulated on social media.

