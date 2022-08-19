Bharti Singh says The Kapil Sharma Show coming back with a bang but ‘I won’t be able to be regular’; EXCLUSIVE
The Kapil Sharma Show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh.
The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is gearing up to make a comeback with a new season soon, however Bharti Singh won’t actively be a part of this season. “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” informs Bharti.
The actor-comedian further adds, “Earlier because of Covid, events were not happening but as we are gradually moving towards the year-end there are a lot of events happening too. But Kapil bhai is like family to me, and I can go back to the show anytime.” TKSS features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh.
In April this year, Bharti became a mother, and two months later revealed her baby’s name. “Miliye humare bete LAKSH se. Ganpati bappa moriya,” she and hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa wrote on Instagram. “I am a bit caught up with the baby now, because you know I won’t get these moments with him again, and then later I would crave for this time. So right now when I have the opportunity, I am spending time with him. But The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back with a bang, and I truly wish the best for the show,” says Bharti Singh.
She elaborates, “The whole world wants to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, and I feel lucky that I am a part of it. It has become a National and International show, everyone knows about it. So I am happy that I am a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. But for The Kapil Sharma Show you need to do a lot of rehearsals, so you’ll see me in a few episodes here and there when the time permits.”
Also Read | Anupamaa, 19th August 2022, Written Update: Anupama refuses to sign a deal