Bharti Singh says The Kapil Sharma Show coming back with a bang but ‘I won’t be able to be regular’; EXCLUSIVE

The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is gearing up to make a comeback with a new season soon, however Bharti Singh won’t actively be a part of this season. “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too,” informs Bharti.

The actor-comedian further adds, “Earlier because of Covid, events were not happening but as we are gradually moving towards the year-end there are a lot of events happening too. But Kapil bhai is like family to me, and I can go back to the show anytime.” TKSS features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh.

In April this year, Bharti became a mother, and two months later revealed her baby’s name. “Miliye humare bete LAKSH se. Ganpati bappa moriya,” she and hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa wrote on Instagram. “I am a bit caught up with the baby now, because you know I won’t get these moments with him again, and then later I would crave for this time. So right now when I have the opportunity, I am spending time with him. But The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back with a bang, and I truly wish the best for the show,” says Bharti Singh.

She elaborates, “The whole world wants to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, and I feel lucky that I am a part of it. It has become a National and International show, everyone knows about it. So I am happy that I am a part of The Kapil Sharma Show and of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. But for The Kapil Sharma Show you need to do a lot of rehearsals, so you’ll see me in a few episodes here and there when the time permits.”

Also Read | Anupamaa, 19th August 2022, Written Update: Anupama refuses to sign a deal