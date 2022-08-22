EXCLUSIVE: Krushna Abhishek not part of The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season, confirms saying ‘Agreement issues’

The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is one of the most loved shows on Indian television, and it’s gearing up to comeback with a new season. Yesterday, Kapil even shared his new look from the show, and captioned the image as, “New season, new look #tkss #comingsoon.” Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited show. We have heard that Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of this new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

“The new season of The Kapil Sharma show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date,” informs a source close to the development.

Pinkvilla had recently reported that Bharti Singh too won’t actively be a part of the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Confirming the news, Bharti had said, “I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too.”

When Pinkvilla reached out to Krushna Abhishek he confirmed the news stating, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

