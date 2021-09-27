EXCLUSIVE: Karan Oberoi reveals ‘A Band of Boys’ to reunite for an album; All 5 original members to be a part

Karan B Oberoi is one of the most popular names on television and has appeared in many famous shows including, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Saaya. His last acting stint on TV was for Zindagi Badal Sakta Hai Hadsaa in 2008, and he hasn’t been very active on the medium since then. Prod him about his absence from the small screen, and Karan says, “To be honest, I didn’t take a break, I just kept saying no to a lot of work. Today in hindsight, it may not be a very wise decision.”

He adds, “I am somebody who thinks a lot. My breeding ground for creativity was fabulous because I had Lekh Tandon, Sanjay Upadhyay, and Shivam Nair teaching me some ropes. They were brilliant at creativity. So my schooling was so correct, that when the narrative of TV started changing with daily soaps, I just couldn't relate to that anymore. My simple thing is that whatever I do, I need to do it with full conviction and passion. Even when I used to shoot for Saaya or Jassi, I used to look forward to doing those scenes, as there was so much to learn. But then the medium changed quite dramatically.”

I am really looking forward to getting back to acting, and am open to offers Karan B Oberoi

Karan reveals that people kept telling him to not step out of the medium. “Today I think maybe it was a mistake, but I don’t have anyone else to blame. I just couldn’t relate to it anymore,” says Karan, further informing that he did try his hand in films too, and finances were never a problem for him.

“I was doing shows with Band Of Boys, so that was paying my bills. I was very happy when the web happened, and I did Inside Edge too. I also got into the writing business, and have recently finished my fifth book as an author. So I spend my time either writing music, doing riyaz, or working on my book,” says Karan.

The actor states that he does miss being in front of the camera. “What makes me very happy is that despite not being a part of the medium for a very long time, yet people fondly remember me, so I feel quite gratified by that. Though I am really looking forward to getting back to acting, and am open to offers,” informs Karan, who’s presently working on a ZEE5 show as a creative producer, and will probably act in it too. It goes on the floors in December.

Karan is also popularly remembered as an integral part of ‘A Band of Boys’, which was reportedly formed in 2001. Any plans to revive the band? “So September 14th was my birthday, and the whole band got together. We brought the house down that day, and it was a very emotional moment for all of us. So we decided to do one for the fans. We are planning to do an album called ‘Just for the fans’, with all the five original members of the band. It will be an unplugged live-in-concert album,” Karan signs off.

