EXCLUSIVE: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Nishant Bhat reveals special traits of Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik & Mr Faisu

Nishant Bhat has been in the industry as a choreographer for the past several years, but it was his participation in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT that fetched him fame. Impressed by his performance, Nishant was then offered Bigg Boss 15, and he reached the finale, where he chose to walk away with the briefcase filled with money. Ever since there has been no looking back for Nishant, and now, his fans are finally seeing him on the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by Rohit Shetty.

In an exclusive interview with Nishant Bhat, we asked him about his male co-contestants often flashing their abs, and does he feel intimidated by that. To which, he gave a very sassy answer, and said, "Not at all, because I flash my brain. This show is not just about physical strength it’s also about how strong and smart you are mentally." Those who have watched the first two episodes may have seen Nishant Bhat's performance in his first task which attracted appreciation from everyone. Talking about it, the choreographer said, "I surprised myself too. Like I said, this is a completely new genre for me. The fan support has been overwhelming and I am very thankful."

Nishant Bhat is known for spreading laughter with his wit and host Rohit Shetty has also been liking it. Sharing about it, the 36-year-old said that he has developed an "amazing" bond with Rohit Shetty and he lets him be himself on the show. "He loves it when I am myself and gives me the complete freedom to be my crazy self. So teen paanch is forever on."

Nishant Bhat on his friends Pratik Sehajpal and Tushar Kalia

Interestingly, Nishant's two close friends Tushar Kalia and Pratik Sehajpal are also on the show. When asked if he ever felt like being in a spot between the two, he asserted, "I love them both dearly but ultimately it’s a game. I will support them both till the end, whatever the outcome may be."

On new bonds developed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Nishant Bhat had told in Bigg Boss OTT that he doesn't make friends easily but in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he has been seen gelling up with everyone. He said that he has made friends and also revealed their nature. "Yes, I certainly have, this is a very dynamic group of people. I have built a bond with all of them. Sriti is the sweetest, Rubina is the most caring, Faizu is Mr serial chiller, have seen a new side to Rajiv and I love it," said Nishant.

With so many tough contestants, who does he feel is a tough competitor to him? "All of them… this year the contestants are awesome and each of them is a tough competition," concluded Nishat Bhat.

Also Read: KKK12 EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Bhat says friendship with Pratik Sehajpal gives positivity; Adds he isn’t adventurous