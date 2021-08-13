EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chaphekar feels everyone should value what our ancestors have left for us

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. On this day, the nation remembers sacrifices given by our national leaders. Preparation is going in full swing to celebrate the day. Mugdha Chaphekar who plays the role of Prachi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya also shared her thoughts for this day and reveals why it is so important day for her.

The actress says, “Freedom and Independence are the deepest and the noblest aspiration of the human spirit and I think being Indians no one knows it better than us what value this day holds for us. The kind of freedom struggle we have had, I think it’s just one of its kind in the whole world. We are genuinely fortunate to be born in a land of such rich history as India. Also, being an ardent follower and lover of Indian history, I think I’m in love with everything that relates to our freedom struggle.”

“I am known for having this obsession for Indian history and maybe that’s why whenever someone says something about the freedom struggle, my heart skips a beat and Jana Gana Mana just starts playing in my mind. And since it’s our duty to keep our heritage intact, its high time we start valuing what our ancestors have left us with, and only by educating our people we can pay tribute to our forefathers. On this special day, I would like to wish you all a very Happy Independence Day,” she further adds.

