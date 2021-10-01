EXCLUSIVE: Here's Kartik Aaryan's first look connection to Akshay Kumar's character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Recently when the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released the first look of Kartik Aaryan attired in black, wearing rudraksha beads and a bandana on his head, some trolled him calling him ‘a sasta .’ The senior actor had played psychiatrist Dr. Aditya Shrivastav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and he wore a similar getup in the first scene (and parts of the title song). But there’s an explanation behind Kartik’s outfit, explains director Anees Bazmee and why he wants people to know the Bhool Bhulaiyaa connection when they watch the second part.

Anees says that while Kartik’s first look is similar to ’s from Bhool Bhulaiyaa it is not a continuation of Dr. Aditya Shrivastav. The filmmaker defends the purpose behind the similarity. “When you are making a film of the same title, then people want to see something similar to the earlier one. While they don’t want to see exactly the same stuff but something different. We have not made Kartik wear a similar outfit for imitating Akshay at all. Humne aise hi look nahi banaya ki sar pe kala tika laga ke, kuch bhi pehnke jao. There’s a reason behind that so that people know that yes, there’s a connection to BB and it’s not a completely new film and yet, they know that it is different and not Bhool Bhulaiyaa. As a director you have to keep two things in mind – that your movie will remind you of the first one and also, that it is not the same one so yes, the balancing act is very difficult. Kartik and I worked on this particular look and when he wore it for the first time, we both loved it.”

Anees admits that making Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was challenging. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a blockbuster and we had a reputation to live up to. It had Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Priyadarshan directing it, so it was a challenge. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a psychological thriller. We worked a lot on Kartik’s role so it would live up to everybody’s expectations and I am very happy that Kartik has done full justice to it. It was a first-time experience for me because I am making a horror-comedy. I have done plenty of comedies and people think that’s my forte though I have made love stories like Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha and thrillers like Deewangee. Shooting comedy was not a problem but the horror was as I haven’t directed that genre before. I am very happy and excited about the way the film has shaped up."

He is working for the first time with the highly talented . “She has a fabulously exciting role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The whole world says that Tabu is a great actress but after working with her in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I came to know why people say that. I am fortunate to have worked with her today. While we have been friends, this is the first time that I am working with her. When I called her initially to tell her that I had thought of her for this role and she would have to do it. Without listening to any concept, Tabu said, ‘You know Aneesbhai, I am your biggest fan, I love your body of work and it would be a great pleasure working together. I am not in Mumbai. Let’s meet in 15 days after I am at work because I am very excited about the project.’ The moment the narration got over, Tabu said that she’s doing the movie and asked what dates we required from her. It was as simple as that. I don’t think anybody but Tabu could have performed the role the way she has. Tabu knows the graph of every scene and role, so she is fantastic.”

He is also all praises for his lead actor and actress, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. “Both are extremely talented artists. It was like a picnic working in the film. I like working in a fun atmosphere and it was great fun working with them all. Kartik has done full justice to his role. He works very hard on his characters and is very interested in his work. Kartik is a very hard-working, energetic, positive, enthusiastic, hanste-haansate hue boy. Kiara is a lovely girl - hard-working, sincere and a thorough professional. She is a director’s actress and never complains about anything and performs exactly the way she’s asked to."

While the first schedule was shot on a grand set in Lucknow last year, the rest of the film was shot in Mumbai, Kulu Manali and Karjat. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hits the theatres next year on March 25.

