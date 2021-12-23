EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik on celebrating Christmas with son Ekbir: He is my santa this year

Actor Mohit Malik and Addite Malik welcomed their first child, a baby boy, this year. Since then, the couple has been sharing a lot of pictures of their son. Well, their son Ekbir will be celebrating his first Christmas this year and his parents are extremely excited. They just can’t keep calm and have already set up a Christmas tree in their house. Sharing the picture, Addite wrote, “Little Santa and his Mumma Elf are ready for Xmas! No blues and only happiness this time of the year! @ekbirmalik.”

Ringing in his very first Christmas with his son, Mohit is all set to make the festival a special one. "Ekbir is loving the Christmas tree set up at home. He is always wanting to play with and touch the decorations as the shiny bright objects are his favourite distractions. In the previous years we have also had Christmas tree setups at home, but this year our Christmas decor at home has been made according to what Ekbir would enjoy having around, and seeing him experiencing his first Christmas in such a lovely way is only making Adi and I smile a lot more each day. We are looking forward to celebrating in the best possible way at home with a festive dinner and lots of gifts for Ekbir. For me, Ekbir is my santa this year who has brought abundant joy and love in our home", said Mohit.

He further added, “Christmas for Aditi and me has always been about celebrating with friends at christmas eve parties or christmas lunches, but this year christmas is going to be a balance between friends and family for us. It is Ekbir's first christmas celebration and we are doing all that we can to ensure that the occasion becomes a memorable one for him and for us.”

To note, the actor was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story which went off air this year.

