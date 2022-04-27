EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Malik on celebrating son Ekbir's first birthday: 'He'll be with his family today'

It is a very special day for the adorable couple Mohit Malik and Addite Malik, as their little baby turned one today. Their son Ekbir was born on 27th April 2021. The couple is highly elated as they shared the experience of being parents for the first time and spending time with their little one. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla team, Mohit Malik shared about the birthday plans and the changes in his life after becoming a father.

On being asked about the birthday celebration of their one-year-old, Mohit shared, "Addite and I always felt very complete with each other,but when Ekbir came into our lives, the three of us together feel a beautiful level of being complete with each other. The way our outlook towards life has taken such a different perspective with Ekbir in it is honestly lovely! Today is Ekbir's first birthday, but it is more of a celebration for Aditi and me. Today he's going to be at home with us for an intimate sweet and simple birthday with family, and after a few days we will celebrate with a few friends.”

The actor also shared about the happiness of his son turning one and how he has cherished every moment of past year. He said, “Ekbir is my jaan, he is my soul. How one year has gone by so fast with Ekbir in our lives still leaves me surprised. It just feels like yesterday when we were preparing for our baby to come into our lives while keeping ourselves healthy and safe during the second wave of the pandemic. It was a different experience altogether, but one we will cherish forever.”

