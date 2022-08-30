EXCLUSIVE: Niyati Fatnani tells her Ganesh Chaturthi plans- Will visit Lalbaugcha Raja and feast on modak

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most auspicious occasion of Indian culture, is celebrated with much gusto and the actors are also soaking in the spirit of the festival. Actress Niyati Fatnani, who is currently winning hearts with her performance in the show Channa Mereya, reveals her plans for Ganesh Chaturthi. She shared with Pinkvilla that she usually visits the very popular Ganpati pandal in Mumbai—Lalbaugcha Raja.

Talking about her plan to celebrate the festival, Niyati says, "Ganpati Ji holds a very special place in my life, and for me, this festival is all about peace and positivity in life. I enjoy the way it brings everyone together. Every year I try to visit pandals and celebrate Ganesh Utsav. Just like every year, I'll be visiting Lalbaugcha Raja and also a couple of friends during Ganesh Chaturthi to take Lord Ganesha’s blessings as well as to feast on the yummy modak."

She further adds, "This festival brings a different positive vibe to the air. It holds special and sacred importance in my life, so I make sure to seek Ganpati’s blessings at a pandal in Mumbai."

When asked about her wish from Ganpati Bappa, Channa Mereya actress Niyati says, "My wish is a secret between me and Bappa, but my universal wish is that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and blesses us all with health and happiness. Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone's health and safety."

Niyati Fatnani professional life

Meanwhile, on the work front, Niyati has previously done various shows, like Nazar, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage, D4- Get up and Dance. She also made a cameo in the Hotstar series, Aashiqana, produced by Gul Khan.

