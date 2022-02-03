EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Sehajpal on holding Bigg Boss 15 trophy for minutes: It will always stay in my heart

A lot of Bigg Boss fans still can’t gulp down the fact that Pratik Sehajpal didn’t win the trophy. Pratik was a fan’s favourite and a lot of celebrities too spoke in his favour. In fact, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nishant also confessed that he wished for Pratik to win the show. Well, what’s happened has happened and Pratik took the defeat in his stride. While Pratik has been quite active on his social media ever since he got out, recently the Bigg Boss contestant spoke about how he felt holding the BB trophy in his hands before he realized he wasn’t the winner. The answer was emotional and sweet, are you ready to know what he said?

In the interview, when the interviewer asked him about how it felt to hold the trophy in his hands for a few minutes, Pratik was excited to answer the question. He said that he has never seen something like this happening in any other Bigg Boss seasons, where Salman handed the trophy to someone else apart from the winner, even before it was handed to the winner herself. He confessed that when he hugged the trophy, he felt the trophy hugged him back and he felt a warmth in that embrace.

Then Pratik added that the trophy was his at that moment and thought it went somewhere else physically and will always hold a place in his heart. Moreover, throughout the video, he kept thanking his fans and the immense amount of support he has received from them.

