EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 15’s runner-up Pratik Sehajpal on his bond with Salman Khan: I want to be like him

Though he didn’t get the chance to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik Sehajpal won million hearts with his tremendous journey in the reality show. While Tejasswi Prakash won the title, Pratik Sehajpal bagged the position of first runner-up. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Pratik Sehajpal said he truly believes he was the winner of the show and is grateful for the love he has received from his supporters.

During his stint in the show, Pratik Sehajpal formed several friendships and his bond with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat was appreciated by fans. Not only this, he even had a great bond with the host of the show, Salman Khan. After the show, the ‘Dabangg’ actor even gifted Pratik Sehajpal his T-shirt. Pratik took to his social media handle and shared a picture with Salman thanking him for the t-shirt. "Thank you for all the love and support and also the t-shirt Bhai. I hope you're proud of me. @beingsalmankhan Dreams come true just gotta have faith," wrote Pratik.

Talking about the same, Pratik tells Pinkvilla, “After the finale when Salman bhai asked me to change my clothes, but since I had already sent my luggage back, Bhai went inside and got me his T-shirt and asked me to wear it. People die to meet Salman Khan, and he did such a thoughtful thing, it means a lot to me.”

“I think he likes me somewhere and I hope he does and I just want his blessings to be with me. I just want to be like him in my life - very humble and a good man,” he concluded.

