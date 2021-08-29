EXCLUSIVE: Remix’s Raj Singh Arora wants to do another path breaking TV show: Would like to play a young dad

Raj Singh Arora is one of the most popular names on television and has appeared in many famous shows including, Remix and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. His last acting stint on TV was for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and hasn’t been very active on the medium since then. Prod him about his absence from the small screen, and Raj says, “Let me be categorically honest, the way I see it I am not a star. If I was a star, I would have access to far more work in a far easier manner - but I am just a middle class boy who is a working actor. So yea, it's not been easy,” he states.

Raj further adds, “I am suddenly re-reading a book, which I had read in the first year of law school. It’s called The Fountainhead, and as I re-read it - I think I suffer from a Howard Roark case. I am a little picky and choosy about the kind of stuff I do. It's been a while, but I have done other stuff in the meantime too. Last year, I shot as a cop for a particular show, it’s due to be released now. Yes, I would love to be there all the time doing television, films, commercials, and especially OTT, and I am really fighting hard for the last 4-5 years to get onto the OTT platform. Maybe that’s what has kept me away from that platform (TV) for a while.”

Raj says that on TV he would like to be a part of another path breaking show. “I started my career with Remix, an absolute path breaking cult show. The last one I did was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, again a unique show as far as the daily soap concept is concerned. I had also done another show called V The Serial, it is one of the most satisfying acting experiences I have had. But what kind of shows would I like to do? As I said, right now the fight is for OTT. Films I keep doing as a character actor all the time, there have been a couple of other offers too. But If I could make it clear, I think TV needs to fight back right now. It is losing its appeal to the audience, since OTT and everyone has gone onto mobile platforms.” shares Raj.

He believes that if the content is good, people would definitely watch it. “As always, I don’t know whether I will get to pick a TV show. In most likelihood it will be a TV show that will pick me, and I hope the one that picks me out next, is a new direction and is something path breaking. I really hope it happens. On a personal note, I would like to play a young dad in a TV show, maybe with a value system,” informs Raj, who likes to keep away from the reality show space.

“As far as reality shows are concerned, there have been a lot of offers especially in times when I have not been very financially strong. But I have this belief that there is this fine line between you wanting to be an actor, and you wanting to be a reality show contestant, and I just cannot cross that line. I also believe that once you have done a reality show, and this is my personal belief - I don’t think you can be really taken seriously as an actor. If you want to continue to do good work as an actor, I think you should stick to being an actor rather than participating in Bigg Boss, or any other format of a reality show. Having said that, people love it and there is nothing wrong with people doing it. It's a lot of money and I maybe should be making that kind of money too. I am pretty foolish on that (front), but I just cannot do it,” shares Raj, adding that he does miss acting and can’t wait to get in front of the camera.

He is currently in the US to visit his father, and will be returning to the bay in October to shoot for his 13th film. He is also in talks for an OTT show, which should roll sometime in November this year. Meanwhile, many actors invest in other businesses too. What are Raj’s other interests besides acting? “Maybe I should too, as I grow older it makes sense. But I again feel that the moment you start thinking about plan B, you are kind of deviating away from your primary goal. Though I do think it's sensible, practical and prudent to do that. My other interest besides acting is photography and I have been doing that for 11 years now, but I do not make any money out of it - it’s a personal passion. Apart from that if I had to do something else which I do on a personal level and hasn’t become a profession yet is that I write a lot, essentially screenplays and scripts. If there is something else which I do see myself doing in the future as a profession, it is to be a writer for films and OTT,” Raj signs off.

