EXCLUSIVE: Remember Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Sumeet Sachdev? Here’s what he is up to now

Sumeet Sachdev is one of the most popular names on television and has appeared in many famous shows including, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The latter was his last TV outing, and he hasn’t been very active on the medium since then. Prod him about his absence from the small screen, and Sumeet says, “If you see my career graph, the way I work, I always have had these patches of being away for a while. But obviously this time we have a valid reason of Covid, but even before that I did have the tendency to disappear for a few years in the middle,” laughs Sumeet.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sumeet has spent most of his time in Delhi and Chandigarh at his parents and his in-laws’ respective homes. “To be very honest, when it comes to acting, I am genuinely very picky. There’s just been one short phase in my life between 2005 to 2008, when I was simultaneously doing three shows - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Khwaish & Karam Apna Apna. There have been a lot of offers that I have rejected recently, while some haven't worked out from the other party’s side as well,” informs Sumeet.

Besides being an actor, he is an architect as well, and even now works as a consultant on several projects. “So I have always been very busy. Also not many people know that I am a professional Scrabble tournament player, which kept me busy through the lockdown. During the same period, the entire scrabble community started online tournaments. To be a Scrabbler, one has to study a lot, so I did that too. In fact, I have risen decently well, and have nearly touched the top 30 of India,” smiles Sumeet.

During the lockdown last year, he even started his own YouTube channel called ‘LockDown Studio’. “I have posted around 6 songs, and had used my phone to record my voice and the video. I did the editing on my own too, while my wife Amrita, shot the videos. I think they came out pretty well,” states the actor, who was in Mumbai last month to direct a music video, while he has keen interest in writing too.

A couple of years ago, he wrote a children’s play called 'Search for the Zephyr'. “It's a musical that intends to engage and entertain not just the children, but everyone escorting them into the theatre as well. I will revive that too, and figure out the right time to take action on that,” Sumeet signs off.

