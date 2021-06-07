EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Verma says both Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal are precious to him: But I’ll support my best friend

In a press conference held last week, Nisha had accused Karan of having an extramarital affair and had spoken about his alleged abusive behaviour.

Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault, abuse and violence.

Last week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was reportedly arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint of an alleged assault. In a press conference held by Nisha last Monday, her close friends - designer Rohit K Verma and astrologer-actor Munisha Khatwani were by her side to support her. Now while speaking about Nisha, Rohit tells Pinkvilla, “She is fine, she is going on. They (Nisha and Karan) both are very precious to me, but obviously I’ll support my best friend because we have both grown up together and I have seen her journey.”

He further adds, “I wish Karan all the best in life, but I have got no relationship with him. I am supporting my friend.” When asked if the couple has plans of moving to court, Rohit replied, “I cannot give you any information, please accept my apology.” In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Karan had denied the accusations levied against him, while in the press conference, Nisha had accused Karan of having an extramarital affair and had spoken about his alleged abusive behaviour.

Nisha’s Shaadi Mubarak co-star Manav Gohil has also spoken to Pinkvilla about the matter. He had said, “We have not interacted that much, but I met them both on the sets. Karan too had come on the set, he came to my make-up room and we sat for a while. That’s about it. Sweet couple yaar, for me personally, it is shocking and heartbreaking. It was shocking to hear about them both.”

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

