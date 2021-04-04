EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupama co stars Alpana Buch & Arvind Vaidya share health update about the actress

Rupali Ganguly announced on Friday that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Producer Rajan Shahi also released a statement on Sunday informing that he too has tested positive for the virus.

On Friday, Anupama actress Rupali Ganguly informed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. “MA Corona Devi, Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic), Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua, Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho. This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be,” the actress wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, on Sunday it was reported that the show’s producer Rajan Shahi too has tested positive for the virus. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I was having symptoms, and this morning the result came positive. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine,” the producer revealed in his statement.

Now, Pinkvilla got in touch with Anupama actors Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya to get a health update on their colleagues. Alpana, who plays Leela Hasmukh Shah in the show, informs that both Rupali and Rajan are fine, and the rest of them have tested negative for the virus. “All of us are ok and all the necessary steps have been taken. Everything is fine,” she keeps it short. Vaidya, who plays Hasmukh Shah states, “I just spoke to Rupali and she is doing absolutely fine. The doctor has asked her to just quarantine herself and take as much rest as possible.”

Hu further states, “She was worried about me as I had many scenes with her, but the rest of us have tested negative so there is nothing to worry about. Anupama’s production team is taking all the necessary precautions, and is really looking after us well on the sets.”

