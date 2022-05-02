EXCLUSIVE: Shabir Ahluwalia confirms Kanchi Kaul to start acting again: She is listening to a couple of things

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Kanchi has been away from the limelight for a few years now, and was last seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi, which concluded in 2014. However, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Shabir confirmed that his actress-wife is gearing up for a comeback. “Now the kids are a little bigger, so this year she plans to start acting again. She is listening to a couple of things, and hopefully by this year she will give a nod, and will start on something that is really exciting,” informs Shabir.

Any chances of seeing both of them together onscreen soon? “Not with the two of us, because right now Mohan is with Radha,” laughs Shabir, whose new Zee TV show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan premieres tonight. He has earlier also done films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul. Anything else happening on the movies front?

“I always look for projects that I can be a value addition to. I will not do a project for the sake of doing it, just because it is a big movie or a big show. I would do things that I know I would do justice to, and I know that this can’t be made without my part. So till the time that doesn’t happen I am not interested in doing anything. I will do roles that I believe in, and the medium doesn’t matter to me - it could be television, web, or films. When I do something I do it with all my heart, but if I am not convinced and if I don’t do it by my heart, I will be killing myself,” Shabir concludes.

