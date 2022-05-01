EXCLUSIVE: Shabir Ahluwalia on Pyaar Ka Phela Naam Radha Mohan and its comparison with Kumkum Bhagya

After playing Abhishek Mehra aka Abhi in Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya for seven years, Shabir Ahluwalia will next be seen in ZEE TV’s Pyaar Ka Phela Naam Radha Mohan, which premieres tomorrow. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actor opened up about his transition from one show to the other, and on certain aspects of his popular character that he might take forward in the new show.

“Naturally it's bound to happen when you have played a character for so long, you know there are so many mannerisms that you feel, ‘okay, this I can use it here’. But my challenge is not to use anything. It's a completely different character (in Pyaar Ka Phela Naam Radha Mohan), and I am seeing it from a different point of view. The reason I chose this character is because it's completely different from what Abhi was. Not just the way he behaves, but the way he looks, talks and walks - everything is very different,” says Shabir.

He also reacts on Pyaar Ka Phela Naam Radha Mohan’s comparisons with Kumkum Bhagya. “I am going to do my job with conviction, and my fans have always stood by me. All my shows that I have done over the years, they have stood by me with different characters, and I am hopeful that with this show also they will see what has gone behind its making. I am very grateful for all the love that they have showered (on me) all these years,” Shabir explains.

Meanwhile, he admits that he misses the Kumkum Bhagya set. “It’s one of the best sets I have worked on,” Shabir concludes.

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show, 30th April 2022, Written Update: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi grace the stage