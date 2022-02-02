EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty is sad for being unable to be with Shilpa during hard time: I was worried about her

Before participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty had entered Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT house amid the Raj Kundra controversy. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her decision to participate in the OTT show back then. “So Bigg Boss was offered to me earlier and I had a choice of going back, you know breaking a commitment or just standing by it. I chose to stand by it because also at that time my family thought it was better if I was just locked up inside, because I was unnecessarily being trolled for no fault of mine,” says Shamita.

She further adds, “I had nothing to do with the incident, which was rather unfair. So I thought I might as well just go in. Also at a time when you know people are sitting at home with no work because of Covid, I didn't want to disrespect the work that was coming my way and I wanted to make that money. That’s why I chose to go in.”

However, Shamita adds that she is sad for not being able to be with her sister Shilpa Shilpa Kundra during her hard time. “I feel really sad that I could not be a part of this difficult time with Shilpa. I would have loved to be there with her because I remember when I was in the OTT show I was extremely worried about her, and didn't know what was happening. I wanted to know what was happening because we are very close. But we have always emerged stronger with every hurdle, everything that’s thrown at us, and she has also emerged stronger. So I am proud of her,” she concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

